Bhumi Pednekar: The wait between my first and second films was challenging

Actor Bhumi Pednekar’s debut film Dum Laga Ke Haisha, in which she played an overweight bride, released in 2015. It took a year for Bhumi to shed the extra kilos that she had put on for the film. During this time, Bhumi did not have any film projects, and being away from the sets was challenging for her.

“The toughest [part] has been the wait between my first and second films, when I was knocking off my weight. It took me about a year to get it off. I was impatient to go back to acting.I was mentally prepared [for this gap] but it still takes a toll on you. Being at home had got on my nerves,” says Bhumi, who will now be seen in Aanand L Rai’s production Shubh Mangal Savdhaan and the Akshay Kumar-starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

Read more

Asked if she is ready to put on weight for a film again, Bhumi says, “Definitely! But maybe not as much. For Dum Laga Ke Haisha, I gained something like 24 kg. But yes, I’m all for experimenting with my body. I still don’t know how skinny or big I look on screen, though.”

Shooting for films is her favourite part of being an actor, says Bhumi. “The best part about being an actor,” she says, “is that I get to be on the sets and act. That’s my happy place. This is my passion. I wanted to be an actor, I wanted all of it, the good and the bad.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more