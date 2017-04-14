 Bhumi Pednekar: The wait between my first and second films was challenging | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 14, 2017-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Bhumi Pednekar: The wait between my first and second films was challenging

After Dum Laga Ke Haisha, actor Bhumi Pednekar took one whole year to bag other projects; Bhumi says that she was impatient to get back to acting while also losing the weight required for her first role.

bollywood Updated: Apr 14, 2017 17:29 IST
Anjuri Nayar Singh
Bhumi Pednekar

Actor Bhumi Pednekar, who gained 25kg for her film Dum Laga Ke Haisha, says that she wouldn’t mind putting on weight for another film.

Actor Bhumi Pednekar’s debut film Dum Laga Ke Haisha, in which she played an overweight bride, released in 2015. It took a year for Bhumi to shed the extra kilos that she had put on for the film. During this time, Bhumi did not have any film projects, and being away from the sets was challenging for her.

“The toughest [part] has been the wait between my first and second films, when I was knocking off my weight. It took me about a year to get it off. I was impatient to go back to acting.I was mentally prepared [for this gap] but it still takes a toll on you. Being at home had got on my nerves,” says Bhumi, who will now be seen in Aanand L Rai’s production Shubh Mangal Savdhaan and the Akshay Kumar-starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

Read more

Asked if she is ready to put on weight for a film again, Bhumi says, “Definitely! But maybe not as much. For Dum Laga Ke Haisha, I gained something like 24 kg. But yes, I’m all for experimenting with my body. I still don’t know how skinny or big I look on screen, though.”

Shooting for films is her favourite part of being an actor, says Bhumi. “The best part about being an actor,” she says, “is that I get to be on the sets and act. That’s my happy place. This is my passion. I wanted to be an actor, I wanted all of it, the good and the bad.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from bollywood

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you