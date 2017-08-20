Bidita Bag: I promise no one will miss Chitrangda Singh in Babumoshai Bandookbaaz

For actor Bidita Bag, it was a golden chance to bag the lead role in her upcoming film Babumoshai Bandookbaaz after actor Chitrangda Singh left the film in the middle of the shoot. It was reported that she walked out of the project due to differences with director Kushan Nandy. The actor had complained about Kushan’s remarks during her intimate scenes with co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She had claimed that Kushan said things like, “Tange ragdo aur sex karo.”

However, the film went on and Bidita stepped in to play the role of sensuous cobbler in the film. “I can promise you that no one will miss Chitrangda. I’m not boasting [about myself] but I add a different kind of flavour to the film. You cannot compare the acting. Had she been part of the film, it would have been something different. The director didn’t want me to act like [a second] Chitrangda. They wanted somebody very different.”

Bidita, who has also been part of Bengali and Oriya cinema, says she felt uneasy about doing intimate scenes, but she had faith in the script and director.

“I was [quite] uncomfortable before reading the script or signing the film. After the shoot began, I was not uncomfortable. Maybe because I had full faith in the script and director. Even Nawazuddin is someone, who will not take risks in his career and won’t spoil his image by just doing steamy hot scenes. He knows what he is doing,” says Bidita.

Talking about being typecast as a sensuous actor in future, the actor adds, “Any sensible director will know that it is a part of the character I am playing, and I am not an actress who is doing a bold scene for the sake of it. Doing such scenes is not that easy and it requires certain talent as well.”

