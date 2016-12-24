Big B rejoices as Aishwarya’s Sarbjit makes it to Oscars long list of 336 films

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Sarbjit has made it to the long list of films eligible for the Oscars and father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan can’t stop gushing about it.

T 2480 - And news comes in that film 'SARBJIT' has been selected for the OSCARS .. our wishes our support our love and our pride !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 22, 2016

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently released its list of 336 features eligible in the Best Picture race for the 89th Oscars next month that also includes Sushant Singh Rajput’s MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, the biopic on Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The list also contains awards season favorites La La Land, Moonlight, Silence, Deadpool, Suicide Squad, Captain America: Civil War among others.