Big B rejoices as Aishwarya’s Sarbjit makes it to Oscars long list of 336 films

bollywood Updated: Dec 24, 2016 14:45 IST
ANI, New Delhi
Aishwarya’s Sarabjit will compete with 335 other films.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Sarbjit has made it to the long list of films eligible for the Oscars and father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan can’t stop gushing about it.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently released its list of 336 features eligible in the Best Picture race for the 89th Oscars next month that also includes Sushant Singh Rajput’s MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, the biopic on Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The list also contains awards season favorites La La Land, Moonlight, Silence, Deadpool, Suicide Squad, Captain America: Civil War among others.

