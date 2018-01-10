Bigg Boss 11: Akash Dadlani to be eliminated in mid-week evictions, says poll

Even as the housemates gear up for a surprise mid-week eviction on Wednesday on Bigg Boss 11, we sought votes from our readers for their least favourite contestant in the house and the result is out. The contestants still in the fray include Akash Dadlani, Puneesh Sharma, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde.

More than 36% of the 2,282 votes polled wanted Akash Dadlani to be kicked out of the ongoing reality show. The other commoner contestant, Puneesh Sharma, comes a close second with 34% of voters seeking his ouster.

TV star Hina Khan sits at the third slot for the least favourite contestant of HT readers with 14% of voters wishing for her elimination on Wednesday. Vikas Gupta emerged as the favourite contestant with mere 5% readers seeking his eviction while Shilpa Shinde is the second most favoured contestant - she received 10% of the total votes for her elimination.

With the Bigg Boss 11 finale set to be held on Sunday, January 14, the competition is getting tougher and contestants inside the house are getting more aggressive. Will another celeb win this season or will a commoner spring a surprise our way? Take our poll to make your vote count:

Bigg Boss 11 finale will be telecast this Sunday when host Salman Khan will share the stage with Akshay Kumar, who will be promoting his upcoming film, Padman, on the show. All the contestants who participated in the show will come together and some of them will be performing too.

