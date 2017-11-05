Bigg Boss 11 contestant Sapna Choudhary makes Bollywood debut in Bhangover song, Love Bite

Even before she floored the audience with her dance moves on Bigg Boss 11, Haryanavi singer Sapna Choudhary had shot for her Bollywood debut. Sapna features in a song for the upcoming film Bhangover and the teaser of the song was released late Saturday.

Titled Love Bite, the song is yet to be unveiled but Sapna’s fans can enjoy her moves in the 40-second teaser that is out on YouTube. Sapna is currently one of the top contenders inside the Bigg Boss 11 house as she keeps the audience entertained with her dance, drama and antics.

Directed by Mahinder Singh Saniwal, the Journey of Bhangover story is set around the scenic locales of Uttarakhand, Himachal, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab. Prerika Arora, Taing, Aradhya Jimmy Sharma, Anmol Khatri and Palash Soni play lead roles in the film set to release on November 17. The film marks production debut of Bhumi Pednekar’s mother, Sumitra.

