Bigg Boss 11: Here’s what Priyank Sharma has to say about former girlfriend Divya’s allegations

His former girlfriend may have called him a playboy on national television but Priyank Sharma, who was evicted from Bigg Boss 11 last week, has no ill feelings against her. In a candid conversation with Hindustan Times, the reality TV star opened up about Divya Aggarwal, Benafsha Soonawalla, his friendships inside the Bigg Boss house and more.

Talking about his former girlfriend Divya Aggarwal’s visit to the house, Priyank said, “Before entering the house, we had broken up and for me, the relationship was over. When she came, everyone else had family members visiting. I was expecting my mum. Even when Divya (Aggarwal) came, everyone expected she’d motivate me. Her demotivating push was disappointing.”

He added, “At that point, we had started celebrating small joys. Like I was elated when Arshi and Puneesh’s dads appreciated me. Maybe she came and wanted to clarify certain things. Now we have parted ways. She is happy, I am happy and I want her to be happy. I was pretty clear, its her wish whatever she did. So I don’t have anything against her.”

Asked about the bad publicity Divya might have brought, he said, “I am ready for hatred, an artist must be prepared for all that. If I am getting all the love this year, I can also receive hatred.”

Priyank’s eviction came as a shock, especially with a commoner, Luv Tyagi, still in the game. Priyank offered his theory for the twists in Bigg Boss: “More than shocks and surprises, the house is very unpredictable. We have seen the strongest contenders evicted from the game. Maybe people are enjoying what they see. Sabko har hafte lagta hai Luv jaega and the reverse psychology seems to be working in his favour.”

Asked if there could be a paid PR strategy behind Luv’s success, Priyank said, “I don’t think Luv’s is a paid voting strategy, I had a word with his family and his dad told me he is surprised and has no clue how Luv has held his ground and who are voting for him.”

Explaining the reason behind continuous fights on the show, he said, “We are fighting, but that’s a part of the show. Where there is friendship, there will be fights. Vikas is one of the closest friends I have had, Hina and Luv, Sapna ji, Benafsha are all my friends and I believe they are strong contenders, except Sapna and Benafsha, of course.”

“This time, everyone is strong-headed and everyone wants to make sure their point of view is heard. Also, if I am just listening to my friends, it is unfair for my fans. They have their own set of expectations from me, I cannot disappoint them. They need to see me, my personality and my point of view in everything that is out there. That’s why, even if it was Vikas or Hina, I had a point of view. That’s how arguments start, but at the end it is all a game,”he added.

Asked about the least deserving contestant in the Bigg Boss 11 house, Priyank said, “I think all 19 of us are all deserving. The competition was a neck-to-neck journey. I think Vikas and Hina can win and I’d be really happy to see them win. I think right now, Puneesh is the only person I can be doubtful about. Ever since Bandgi Kalra was out of the house, we have been thinking ‘what is he doing inside the house, he’s just cooking with Shilpaji!’”

Priyank also shared some details on his future career plans: “I have signed a web series with Vikas Gupta.”

