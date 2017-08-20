Birthday boy Randeep Hooda: I have celebrated the day in all kinds of crazy ways

Actor Randeep Hooda exudes an irresistible charm and his style is hard to miss. Today, as the actor turns 41, he continues to woo his female fans with his husky voice and chiselled body. While most celebrities go all out throwing star-studded parties on their special day, Randeep likes to take it easy.

Asked if there’s anything special planned for his birthday this year, the actor says, “Well, I would be working on my birthday this year. So, after I wrap up, there’s a party at home with some close friends. Also, there is something planned, but I am not sure how it would turn out to be, and honestly, it’s not something very high on my agenda.”

Although Randeep isn’t a birthday person, as he has usually had working birthdays, he adds, “Birthdays, I feel, are an opportunity to celebrate oneself and one should. I have celebrated my birthdays in all kinds of crazy ways.”

Always feel dapper, royal and Indian in a @raghavendra.rathore piece thank you #RaghavendraRathore @mailtoday #mailtodaytourismsummit #tourism #tiger #environment #heritage A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda) on May 31, 2017 at 7:31am PDT

Asked to recall one of the best birthdays that he remembers celebrating, the actor shares it was in Canada a couple of years ago. “I was in Toronto shooting for a Deepa Mehta film. One of my friends used to stay there with family, so they and the crew of the film embraced me in a way that I felt as if I belong to Canada and I have migrated there. So, that was quite special,” recalls Randeep.

And when it’s about the most special gift that he’s ever received on his birthday, the actor says it has to be his parents’ support and their belief in him. “They have had the greatest gift for me. Coming from a small town, they allowed me to go out and express myself and be independent of my responsibilities. That’s the reason I am here today and that remains the best birthday gift from them,” adds Randeep.

