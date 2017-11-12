BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Padmavati row: Watch films as films, don’t go into history

Reacting to the wide spread protests against Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati, union minister and BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has said if people do not like the film, they should let it be.

Asked whether he opposed the film’s release, the minority affairs minister said, “What you like in a film, should be accepted and what you do not like, should be left there. I am neither supporting nor opposing the film.”

“I see films as films and do not get into its history or geography.”

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film has been facing a lot of trouble. Bhansali, was assaulted by the activists of a Rajput community group, the Karni Sena, during the shooting of the film in Jaipur in January this year. The group is seeking a ban on Padmavati, claiming that history has been distorted in the film.

Meanwhile, the latest song from the film, Ek Dil Ek Jaan featuring Shahid Kapoor has already clocked 6 million views on YouTube. In the film, Deepika Padukone will play the role of Rani Padmini, Shahid Kapoor will play the Rajput king, Ratan Singh, and Ranveer will be seen as Alauddin Khilji.

The film, jointly produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Bhansali Productions, is slated to release on December 1 in India and November 30 in the UAE.

(With inputs from PTI)

