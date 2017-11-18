Black’s her colour: Kareena Kapoor is looking more beautiful than ever in these new photos

Producer Rhea Kapoor, who often swoons over sister Sonam Kapoor’s style statements and dresses, seems to have found a new muse. She has been sharing photos of Kareena Kapoor these days and each one is more stunning than the other. Rhea is also a co-producer of Veere Di Wedding, which also stars Kareena.

Sharing the pictures, Rhea wrote, “Kareena today in @ashistudio couture.For the @luxgoldenroseawards. Capture by @thehouseofpixels. Classic. #kareenakapoorkhan. Beauty by @subbu28 Earrings by @minawala_jewellers Rings @hcraftjewellery @aurellebyleshnashah @minawala_jewellers.”

Kareena has been working hard on losing weight the healthy way after son Taimur was born. Through her friends and fitness experts, we have been getting a lowdown on how she managed to shed the kilos in the last few months.

More pictures of Kareena were also doing the rounds on internet:

Veere Di Weddding also features Sonam, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. This is the first film starring Kareena after she became a mother.

Veere Di Wedding is still on floors and the cast and crew just successfully wrapped their Delhi schedule. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh and written by Mehul Suri and Nidhi Mehra, Veere Di Wedding will have a 2018 release.

The film is being presented by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Saffron Broadcast & Media Ltd., and is produced by Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network.

