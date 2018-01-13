BO report: Mukkabaaz, Kaalakaandi, 1921 couldn’t take on Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai in fourth week

The three new Bollywood releases of the week - 1921, Kaalakaandi and Mukkabaaz - are looking at Rs 3 crore between them on their opening day, despite being released in over 3000 screens, according to Box Office India.

As per reports, Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai is outpacing the new entrants even in its fourth week. The action sequel will cross Rs 320 crore this weekend, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

#TigerZindaHai reaches *lifetime biz* of #BajrangiBhaijaan [₹ 320.34 cr]... Will be Salman’s HIGHEST GROSSER today [Sat]... [Week 4] Fri 1.46 cr. Total: ₹ 320.32 cr. India biz. BLOCKBUSTER. #TZH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 13, 2018

Leading the pack of new releases was Zareen Khan-Karan Kundra-starrer, 1921, a sequel to the horror film 1920. The film earned approximately Rs 1.5 crore on Friday. Saif Ali Khan’s abysmal box office form continued with Kaalakaandi making Rs 1 crore. Saif’s two previous movies, Rangoon and Chef, also bombed at the box office. Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap’s boxing drama, Mukkabaaz, could only manage Rs 75 lakh. It should be noted that both Kaalakandi and Mukkabaaz had positive reviews in their favour.

