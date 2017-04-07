 Bobby Deol’s comeback film Poster Boys to hit theatres in September | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Bobby Deol’s comeback film Poster Boys to hit theatres in September

Bobby Deol’s next film is Shreyas Talpade’s directorial Poster Boys. It will release in Septermber 2017.

bollywood Updated: Apr 07, 2017 20:43 IST
PTI
Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol capturing the moments during a match at Pro Wrestling League in New Delhi. (PTI)

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol’s comeback film with brother Sunny is all set to hit the screens on September 8.

The film titled Poster Boys is directed by Shreyas Talpade, who is also one of the stars in the movie.

Bobby, 50, was last seen in Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, which also starred his brother and father, while Sunny last featured in Ghayal Once Again.

Poster Boys is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Sunny Sounds Pvt Ltd and Affluence Movies Pvt Ltd.

