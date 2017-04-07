Bobby Deol’s comeback film Poster Boys to hit theatres in September

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol’s comeback film with brother Sunny is all set to hit the screens on September 8.

The film titled Poster Boys is directed by Shreyas Talpade, who is also one of the stars in the movie.

Bobby, 50, was last seen in Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, which also starred his brother and father, while Sunny last featured in Ghayal Once Again.

Poster Boys is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Sunny Sounds Pvt Ltd and Affluence Movies Pvt Ltd.

