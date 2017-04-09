Bobby Deol says being a star kid is a bonus, but finally, it’s work that matters

Actor Bobby Deol is all set to return on the big screen after a hiatus of almost four years. A lot of actors might feel it’s a risk to stay away from limelight for so long, but Bobby shares that he was busy reinventing himself and preparing to come back in a better form. Clearly, he doesn’t believe in enjoying the perks that come with being a star kid.

Hailing from a family of film stars, with father Dharmendra, brother Sunny Deol and stepmother Hema Malini, might be a blessing but Bobby feels it’s an added pressure, too, as “audiences expect a lot from you and your acting”.

“Every star kid gets categorised. It’s rather more difficult for a star kid to establish himself in the industry because people have certain standards that they expect you to match. And as an actor, you just need to work hard and bring out your own potential,” says the 50-year-old.

People...I know we took a little while...but here it is..mark your calender. Poster Boys releases 8th September,2017. Happy Happy. pic.twitter.com/PpEWGRlGdy — Shreyas Talpade (@shreyastalpade1) April 7, 2017

Asked about nepotism in the film industry and whether it’s true that star kids have it easy in Bollywood, Bobby asserts that it depends on the person and not the background they come from. “So many star kids have come and disappeared. I feel it’s your work that speaks for you,” he says. “I have worked hard and done some good work to make my own space. If I didn’t do good work, I wouldn’t have been here today. Being born in a film family is a bonus, but I am not here today because of the success that my father or my brother achieved.”

The actor, who will be seen sharing screen space with brother Sunny in actor Shreyas Talpade’s debut directorial titled Poster Boys, releasing in September, says that he is not in a mood to let a state of saturation come in his career. “There’s so much more that I can do and I am looking forward to it. I see myself acting for the next 20 years of my career,” he adds.

