Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah, wife stranded in Istanbul airport

Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah and his wife Kalliroi Tziafeta are stranded due to snowstorm at Istanbul airport en route to India.

The couple had gone to Greece to ring in Christmas and New Year and were on their way to Mumbai from Athens.

“Stuck in Istanbul airport. All flights cancelled due to snowstorm. Been here over 12 hours. The whole airport is closed,” Gulshan shared on Facebook early Saturday.

In a series of tweets, Gulshan has been sharing updates from the trip.

From pictures of exotic locales in Greece to home-cooked gourmet meal, the “Hunterrr” actor has been having a ball of a time.

The couple even watched Damien Chazelle’s musical comedy La La Land.

Last seen in Konkana Sensharma’s A Death in the Gunj, Gulshan awaits the release of Cabaret, which stars Richa Chadha in lead role.

