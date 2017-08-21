From Esha Gupta to Kalki Koechlin: Bollywood celebs who were recently trolled on social media
From Priyanka Chopra to Kalki Koechlin, here are stars, who gave it back to their haters for being trolled online for no reason.bollywood Updated: Aug 21, 2017 17:04 IST
The emergence of social media platforms has given birth to Internet trolls, whose sole purpose is to attack people with their crude comments. More often than not, Bollywood actors are the target of their maliciousness on a regular basis. Recently, Kalki Koechlin was slut shammed on Instagram after she posted a nude picture, where she gave a message to her fans asking them to embrace themselves as they are.
And Kalki isn’t the only one. Just a few weeks back, Esha Gupta uploaded pictures of her in a lingerie on Instagram. While some couldn’t stop raving, others trolled her for excessive skin show.
Even Priyanka Chopra was not spared. When she posted a picture wearing a tri- coloured scarf on Independence Day, she was also trolled her for wearing it. However, despite being targeted online, these actors didn’t hesitate giving it back. Here are a few posts that were not intending to start trolls but did. Scroll down to see all.