 Bollywood celebs praise Aamir Khan and his daughters in Dangal | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Bollywood celebs praise Aamir Khan and his daughters in Dangal

bollywood Updated: Dec 23, 2016 14:37 IST
IANS, Mumbai
Aamir Khan plays wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal.

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Juhi Chawla and Sonakshi Sinha have lauded superstar Aamir Khan’s latest sports-drama Dangal calling it a “superlative” and “perfect” film.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal, which released on Friday, is based on a true story and chronicles the empowering journey of a father who trains his daughters in wrestling.

In the film, Aamir plays Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former national champion who, much to the disapproval of his wife and his whole village, trained his daughters Geeta and Babita to wrestle.

Here is what celebrities have said on Twitter:

<