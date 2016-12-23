Bollywood celebs praise Aamir Khan and his daughters in Dangal

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Juhi Chawla and Sonakshi Sinha have lauded superstar Aamir Khan’s latest sports-drama Dangal calling it a “superlative” and “perfect” film.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal, which released on Friday, is based on a true story and chronicles the empowering journey of a father who trains his daughters in wrestling.

In the film, Aamir plays Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former national champion who, much to the disapproval of his wife and his whole village, trained his daughters Geeta and Babita to wrestle.

Here is what celebrities have said on Twitter:

My Family saw #Dangal today evening and thought it was a much better film than #Sultan. Love u personally Aamir but hate u professionally ! pic.twitter.com/sJlDG7u95c — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) December 22, 2016

Just watched Dangal ... what a brilliant film .....!! What an absolutely brilliant film ...!.!!! 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) December 22, 2016

You make the wait for all your films so totally worth it @aamir_khan! Kudos to you and team #Dangal for this absolute gem! What. A. Film. — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) December 23, 2016

Whenever I see a film like Dangal, my respect for my job multiplies many folds. Amir, Sakshi,Fatima, Sanya, Zaira, Suhani, thank you 🤗 — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) December 23, 2016

Loved #Dangal.Performances,Dialogues,story & the cast everything is beyond brilliant.@niteshtiwari22👏🏻@aamir_khan sir 🙏🏻🙏🏻 & the girls 😍🙏🏻👏🏻 — bhumi pednekar (@psbhumi) December 23, 2016