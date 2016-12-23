Bollywood celebs that jumped on the social media bandwagon in 2016

A lot of celebrities have kept their distance from social media in the past, but the year 2016 saw many of them make an entry on Facebook and Twitter.

Actor Katrina Kaif joined Facebook on her birthday, July 16, and welcomed fans through a video. She said in an interview, “I have been wary of social media for really long, and I have even voiced my concerns about it, but it is good to do things in life that scare you, isn’t it? I think there is a side to you that only you can show, nobody can do it for you. People around me have been coaxing me for years, but I do something only when I am ready for it. So I took the plunge.”

Scriptwriter Salim Khan joined Twitter and was given a warm welcome by son Salman Khan, who tweeted, “Luv u dad, wlcm to twitter @luvsalimkhan.”

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan joined Twitter in October and was addicted instantly. In an interview he said, “It’s just been over two weeks, but I’m already obsessing over it. I’m constantly checking my phone for updates.”

For actor Kajol, it was her daughter Nysa who encouraged her to join Facebook and explained to her mother the importance of being on social media to promote her films. Other actors who debuted on social media include actors Govinda and Vidya Balan.

Salim Khan

Joining Date: March 29

Followers: 122k

Scriptwriter Salim Khan’s first few tweets. (Twitter)

Govinda:

Joining date: December 17

Followers: 10.7k

Following: Rakesh Roshan, Kapil Sharma, Mallika Sherawat, Ajay Devgn, Priyanka Chopra

Actor Govinda informed his fans about his arrival on Twitter. (Twitter)

Rakesh Roshan

Joining date: October 21

Followers: 15.5K

Following: Sanjay Gupta, Arun Jaitley, Arjun Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Sidharth Malhotra, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan thanked everyone for welcoming him on the micro blogging site. (Twitter)

Kajol

Likes: 3,164,289



Joined on: September 23

“My first Facebook post’ : Video message

Actor Kajol posted a video message for her fans as her first post. (Facebook)

Katrina Kaif:

Likes: 9,164,472

Joining date: July 16

First post: Happy First day on Facebook