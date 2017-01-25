Bollywood celebs who’re truly, madly, deeply in love with their pets

Bollywood’s love for their adorable furry friends is known to all. From constant updates on social media, to giving their support to animal welfare, these celebs are all for their four-legged companions. While some celebs have turned vegetarian, others love their pooches so much that they also take them along on their travels. Get ready for some pet therapy!

Anushka Sharma: A handsome hunk called Dude Sharma is the apple of actor Anushka Sharma’s eyes. Anushka keeps posting videos with her Labrador, and is a champion for animal welfare. She has also urged fans to have a cracker-free Diwali for the sake of animals in the past.

Anushka Sharma with her pet Dude Sharma. (Instagram/anushkasharma)

Alia Bhatt: Alia has two cats – Pika and Sheeba. Pika is a Ginger tabby and has been named after an anime character. Sheeba is a white and grey stray with striking lime green eyes. She has even called her cats her best friends. Alia is also an advocate for noise-free celebrations.

Alia Bhatt calls her cats her best friends. (Instagram/aliaabhatt)

Athiya Shetty: Athiya Shetty is an animal lover and is often seen at pet adoption drives. She has a brood of three Great Danes and a pug, but this one is a Husky named Brody. She often posts pictures of herself with dogs.

Athiya Shetty has a brood of three dogs. (Instagram/athiyashetty)

Jacqueline Fernandez: Jackie has a white Persian kitty named Miu Miu. Back home in Sri Lanka, she reportedly has dogs, fish and more cats. She has been reported as saying that she grew among a lot of dogs, rabbits, cats and turtles. She credits animals for teaching her about compassion and responsibility.

Jacqueline Fernandez is very fond of her cat, Miu Miu. (Instagram/jacquelinef143)

Sooraj Pancholi: At one point, the actor had 14 dogs along with hamsters, rabbits, chickens, fish and birds. His first dog was named Bullet. He now has a Husky called Fausto and a Chihuahua named Pepper, in addition to four strays. He has reportedly said that if he ever does charity, it will be for animals.

Sooraj Pancholi grew up with a lot of pets. (Instagram/soorajpancholi)

Arjun Rampal: The actor has two dogs, a bulldog named Gangsta, a pug named Muscles. He also loves stray dogs and feeds them whenever he can, and has been part of campaigns for PETA.

Arjun Rampal has two dogs. (Instagram/rampal72)

John Abraham: That the actor loves animals is no secret. He adopted a female stray pup and named her Bailey. He is also against the notion of bringing home only pedigrees and considers Bailey part of his family. He has repeatedly got on board for campaigns for animal welfare and urges people to adopt strays.

John Abraham and his pet, Bailey. (HT Photo)

Randeep Hooda: Hooda’s love for horses is legendary. He has a stable where he breeds horses, some of them named Cupa, Johnny Walker, Ranji and a female named Dream Girl. He has also rescued horses, and helped dying horses get back on track. His dog is named Candy.

Randeep Hooda breeds horses and helps dying horses get back on track. (Instagram/randeephooda)

Mika Singh: Mika Singh has a farmhouse on the outskirts of Delhi-NCR, where he keeps farm animals, including horses, cows and dogs. He considers them his children. He recently posted: “Leaving home again and the kids look so sad. Their faces are saying please papa don’t go. I said I have to go work and I’ll come back soon.”

Mika Singh has a farmhouse with many animals. (Twitter/King Mika Singh)

Soha Ali Khan: She and her husband, Kunal Kemmu, are fond of animals and have three pet dogs named Mishti, Nimki and Masti. They are also seen supporting adoption drives and support animal welfare.

Both Soha Ali Khan and her husband Kunal Kemmu are animal lovers. (Instagram/khemster2)

Priyanka Chopra: This desi girl has two dogs: Brando, a cocker spaniel and Diana, a female pup she adopted. Diana also has an Instagram page called Diaries of Diana (diariesofdiana). The actor is also the guardian of a tigress (Durga) and a lioness (Sundari) in Bhagawan Birsa Biological Park in Ranchi. She takes care of all their expense.