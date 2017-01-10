Bollywood celebs wish ‘amazing dancer’ Hrithik Roshan on birthday

As Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan turned 43 on Tuesday, members of the film fraternity including Farhan Akhtar, Abhishek Bachchan and Govinda took to Twitter to wish the “amazing dancer” good health, happiness and love.

After giving a glimpse of his talent as a child artiste in Hindi films like Bhagwaan Dada, Hrithik won many hearts later with his debut in a romantic role in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, which released in 2000.

Read more

The actor has films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Agneepath among many others to his credit. He will next be seen in Sanjay Gupta’s forthcoming film Kaabil, which also stars Yami Gautam.

Here is what celebrities had to say:

Farhan Akhtar: And here’s wishing you Hrithik an awesome year ahead. Happy birthday and keep spreading that love and good vibe wherever you go. Big big hug.

Govinda: Happy birthday to one of the most amazing dancers Hrithik. God bless.

Abhishek Bachchan: Bro braz! Today I wish you good health and happiness forever. Have a great birthday Hrithik big love.

Farah Khan: Happy Birthday Duggu, May you have the best year ever with loads of happiness health wealth prosperity, lots of success and love. Hrithik.

Read more

Riteish Deshmukh: Dearest Hrithik - wishing you a very happy birthday.. have a blessed one. Keep inspiring...best wishes for Kaabil.. looks so good!

Sajid Khan: Happy birthday my friend Hrithik have a great one. Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan.

Kunal Kohli: Hrithik happy birthday. One never forgets their first. You’re mine. My directorial debut was with you, love you always

Uday Chopra: Happy Birthday! Hrithik here’s to an amazing day and year ahead. Lots of Love.

Vishal Dadlani: Happy Birthday, Hrithik! Big love, and a spectacular year!

Rajpal Yadav: Hope that you have a wonderful birthday Hrithik. Wishing you great success and happiness in the years to come! Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan.