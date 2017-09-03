Bollywood celebs wish ‘mastikhor’ Vivek Oberoi on 41st birthday

Bollywood celebrities like Riteish Deshmukh, Milap Zaveri and Mika Singh have wished “mastikhor” Vivek Anand Oberoi a year full of happiness, love and luck on his 41st birthday on Sunday.

Vivek made his Hindi film debut with Ram Gopal Varma’s Company in 2002. He later featured in several notable films which include Saathiya, Masti, Yuva, Kaal, Omkara, Shootout At Lokhandwala, Rakta Charitra and Grand Masti. He performed as the antagonist in Krrish 3.

Here’s what they have tweeted:

Riteish Deshmukh: Mere Pyaare mastikhor Vivek Oberoi Happy Birthday, have a great one - Congratulations on the stupendous success of your Tamil film and the amazon series.

Milap Zaveri: Happy birthday Vivek Oberoi. Wish you all the success and happiness in the world!

Mika Singh: Happy birthday to brother Vivek Oberoi.

Bhumika Chawla: Wishing Vivek Oberoi a very happy birthday have a happy a great day and a beautiful life ahead.