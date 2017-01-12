Bollywood gears up for double the fun this year

As Bollywood is all set to release another set of exciting films in 2017, a host of actors such as Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan and Arjun Kapoor promise double doze of fun with their twin acts.

Actor Varun Dhawan will step in the shoes of actor Salman Khan for the new version of 1997 film Judwaa. Talking about his role, the actor had shared the final script with Salman which would help him learn about the role better.

Actor Varun Dhawan will play the lead role in Judwaa 2. (Vidya Subramanian/ HT Photo)

“It will also be beneficial for me to learn about his (Salman Khan) experience of working on the movie. That will be great for us (film’s team),” says Dhawan.

Read more

Actor Arjun Kapoor will yet again take up a double role. The actor was last seen playing a double role in the film Aurangzeb (2013).

“I didn’t choose the film only for the double role. The director, Anees Bazmee, and Anil chachu (Kapoor) were my other reasons to take on this film. Both the characters that I play are poles apart. That was a challenge. Moreover, it is a family-friendly film. I think the younger generation hasn’t done enough of such family-oriented films. Comedy, as a genre, fascinated me as a kid. I remember watching many films starring Govinda while growing up,” he said.

Talking about coming back with a story with double roles, filmmaker Anees Bazmme says, “ In my career, I have written and directed several films where actors have played double roles but what Arjun is doing is very unique. The concept of double role has evolved over the years and my next film will see something that has never been attempted before. With two distinctive characterisation and the technology that we are using in the film, I can promise you that this film will take the concept of double role to the next level.”

It’s not just the new lot of actors who will entertain with a double role. Actor Hrithik Roshan, too will a play double roles on the big screen in director Karan Malhotra’s next. The film will also mark the debut of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan.

Actor Hrithik Roshan will reportedly play a double role in his next.

Earlier actors such as Kangana Ranaut (Tanu Weds Manu Returns), Salman Khan (Judwa), Sridevi (Chaalbaaz) and Shah Rukh Khan (Duplicate) have played double roles. Trade analyst Atul Mohan says, films with double roles have been successful at the box office. “If you see the part records, all the films with double roles have done well. We have not seen double role films hit the box office frequently. Box office is very optimistic when it comes to Varun and Hrithik and you never know if Arjun also surprised audience with his work,” he says.