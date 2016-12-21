Bollywood is a large family business: Prachi Desai

Actor Prachi Desai is among the very few stars who have had a successful transition from television to films. The 28-year-old however, feels that Bollywood is still slightly biased towards those actors who hail from film families and have someone from the industry backing them. “Bollywood is a large family business. It’s primarily a family industry and that’s what it thrives on. Even today, there’s a constant barrage of star kids whose pictures are flashed all over the internet even before they decide when and how are they going to debut,” says Prachi.

The actor, who was last seen in Rock On 2, a sequel to her 2008 debut film Rock On, says, “There are a lot of talented actors out there who may probably never get those opportunities like these star kids do get. So yes, I think it’s very evident for everybody to see that it is always about family connection in Bollywood.”

“The few films that I have been in contention for, I know certain girls’ fathers have called up those particular directors or producers.”

The actor who made her Bollywood debut at 19 reveals that she herself has faced the brunt of this favouritism that is prevalent in the film industry. “The few films that I have been in contention for, I know certain girls’ fathers have called up those particular directors or producers that they are eyeing that film. So it’s nothing new and happens all the time.”

Prachi who shot to fame with TV show Kasamh Se, holds no qualms calling herself an outsider in Bollywood. “I have had a very unconventional journey. I have never had a fairytale debut. I did my first TV show as a 17-year-old and at the age of 19, I did my first film on big screen, which was a role way beyond my age. I was critically acclaimed and appreciated for all the roles that I have played on the small screen, but here (in films), I have to keep trying and prove myself time and again,” she shares.

Not letting the journey come to a halt, she asserts, “I think all I have to do is keep going at it, be resilient, and do not give up because there must be a reason why I am here. (Also), there are some wonderful actors such as Vidya Balan and Kangana Ranaut who I can look up to and really do what they did. They just kept doing amazing work and that’s what I have been doing till now.”

