Bollywood reacts to videos of manhandled CRPF jawans

Bollywood celebrities such as Farhan Akhtar and Anupam Kher have come out in support of the CRPF jawans, who were heckled by the local youths in Jammu and Kashmir.

The video shows some youths beating CRPF jawans during bypoll to the Srinagar parliamentary constituency on April 9.

Actor Farhan Akhtar tweeted that quick action must be taken against the perpetrators and lauded the jawans for their control. “The footage of our soldiers being slapped and heckled is sickening... their restraint admirable. Action must be taken immediately,” Farhan wrote.

While an angry Randeep Hooda wrote, “Had this soldier used his gun it would’ve become human rights violation? Then what’s this? Should’ve given the ‘azaadi’ right there! Very angry!!”

South Indian star Kamal Haasan condemned the act and tweeted, “Integrate into India. Shame on those who dare touch my soldiers. Height of valour is non-violence. CRPF has set a fine example.”

Actor Anupam Kher posted a video which he captioned, “As a peace loving person I may applaud our soldiers for their restraint. But I still want to say, ‘Don’t take panga with our soldiers’.”

In his clip, Anupam called for people to raise their voice and treat the incident as a serious human rights issue that must be discussed.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit retweeted the veteran actor’s post and wrote, “I applaud your stand sir and hope others in the film industry will follow you on this biggest #HumanRightsViolations of our soldiers.”