Bollywood slams Abu Azmi for shocking remarks on Bengaluru molestation

The Bollywood film fraternity has slammed Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi for his sexist comment on Bengaluru mass molestation case.

Various actors and actresses took to Twitter to express their anguish, anger and grief condemning the remarks made by the Samajwadi Party leader:

I wish we had invited him for a special screening of #Pink or let me buy a ticket for him to see! https://t.co/vVQJOgk0YW — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 3, 2017

I have an idea.Why don't we kill all women? Take foeticide to the next level.That's a great cure of misogyny.Make your babies in a lab.Ok? https://t.co/LflTVC5GJD — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha_) January 3, 2017

Argggh how this angers me.Sir punish the criminals not the victims. Women can wear what they want it's their choice. https://t.co/HSpRjlRq8A — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 3, 2017