Bollywood splitsville : Nandita Das, Subodh confirm separation

Nandita Das hasn’t started 2017 on a very happy note. The Bollywood actor confirmed that her 15-year-old marriage with Subodh Maskara has ended.

Subodh and Nandita in a still from a play.

Nandita confirmed her separation in an interview with DNA, “Yes, it is true. Subodh and I have decided to separate. Thankfully, it is very amicable.”

Nandita, mom to six-year old son Vihaan further said, “Our son is our foremost priority and as parents of a delightful and sensitive child we request that his and our privacy be respected. There’s nothing to hide and there’s nothing more to be said.”

“Separation is never easy, more so if you have a child. For us, our son is our main concern and we are committed to ensuring his well-being,” she added.

Hindustan Times could not independently verify the report.

Nandita was earlier married to Saumya Sen (2002-2009). The Bollywood actor married Subodh in 2010. They are partners in Chotti Production Company.

On the work front, Nandita is currently working on her first directorial venture, Manto. The film is based on the life of the legendary writer.

