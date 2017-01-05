Bollywood stars dedicate tweets to Dhoni after he steps down as India captain

Wednesday proved to be one of the most emotional days in Indian cricket as MS Dhoni stepped down as India’s limited-overs captain. Dhoni, who is known for being the only one to hold all ICC trophies, announced this at a time when fans were expecting him to lead the men in blue for the Champions trophy later this year.

Captain Cool, as he’s fondly called, has guided the teams to numerous victories including the World Cup, so as expected, Twitter went berserk when the news broke. Fans, teammates, even his wife, Sakshi Singh tweeted their hearts out for the mercurial man.

Teammate Virat Kohli’s fan page tweeted, “THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING U DID FOR INDIA AS A CAPTAIN @msdhoni :’) .. WILL MISS YOU MAHI 😅#Dhoni #CaptainCool(sic).”

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who played Dhoni in his biopic recently, wrote “There is no one like you.You’re the reason for millions of smiles.Take a bow my Captain.@msdhoni #dhoni (sic).”

“It’s still unbelievable. It feels like a bad dream. It came out of nowhere. I’m sure he must’ve thought a lot about it before taking that decision but it’s still going to take time for us to come on terms with this decision (sic)” — Taapsee Pannu, actor

The hashtag #Dhonistepsdown started trending on the social media website with over 6,000 tweets and even more retweets. Even internet trolls brushed aside their usual caustic reactions and ended up either remembering the former captain’s funniest moments or hailing him as the ‘trophy collector of India’. Here is a look at some of the tweets dedicated to Mahi.

What a captain you've been @msdhoni! Will always remember you winning world cups almost single handedly. — Irrfan (@irrfank) January 4, 2017

Thnk u @msdhoni 4 making us feel euphoric & proud all these yrs. It was not only winnings but u also defined #Attitude for Indian Cricket. — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) January 4, 2017

great era of Indian captaincy comes to an end with you @msdhoni #CaptainCool took out of box decisions that worked pic.twitter.com/uML6OpYfYu — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) January 4, 2017

@msdhoni There are no mountains high enough to stop you from climbing.Proud of you !! ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ — Sakshi Singh 🇮🇳❤️ (@SaakshiSRawat) January 4, 2017