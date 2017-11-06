Bollywood style: Would you wear an outfit with light bulbs, like these stars have done?

New Delhi

If you thought fairy lights are limited to festive decor, think again. Remember Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan in a bulb-studded black leather jacket, grooving to the beats of Saara Zamana Haseeno Ka Deewana in the 1981 film Yaarana? Fast forward to 2017, and you’ll see actor Kriti Kharbanda doing her thumkas, with Rajkummar Rao in the film Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, wearing a dupatta embellished with LED lights. Now who needs diyas on Diwali?

Such ‘electrifying’ fashion has been seen off-screen, too. Not so long ago, designer Gaurav Gupta showcased a sari-gown that was not only embellished with LED lights but also changed colours according to the wearer’s personality — this was made possible by the use of artificial intelligence, with the assistance of tech giant IBM.

This fascination with LED outfits — a combination of retro fashion that recalls the disco era and the cutting-edge technologies available today — is perfect for the big screen, but can they be translated into garments worn by real consumers? Gaurav Gupta thinks so. He says, “No wedding function is complete without a theme. So, for brides who’re deciding on a party or a disco theme and are up for experimentation, this outfit is a great choice.” About the practicality, he explains, “The batteries are inside the garment and last for 2-4 hours at a stretch”, and adds that the outfits are harmless to the wearer.

Designer Reynu Taandon says that such LED lighting can be a fresher take on traditional embellishments. “Instead of adding sparkle to the outfit through sequins, why not illuminate the look with this fresh, sophisticated trend that adds chicness?” she says.

Fashionistas are open to the idea but have some reservations. Surbhi Bedi, 26, a fashion school graduate, comments, “Fashion and technology are constantly evolving. What’s the point of buying such a unique garment that can go off the market so quickly? Since it’s trending right now, people might come out with hideous, cheaper versions of it.”

However, Himani Narula, 28, a software engineer who got engaged recently, says, “I would love to wear it at my bachelorette party, as it’s quite eccentric and will put me the limelight. When we, as millennials, are so crazy for sneakers with lights on them, why not try out such unconventional LED outfits?”