Bollywood takes the short cut, films wrap up in record time length

Gone are the days when a film’s schedule would stretch to 6 months or even a year. Welcoming a new trend, films such as Jolly LLB 2 and Haraamkhor wrapped up in as less as 16 days and it has benefitted them.

Actor Akshay Kumar starrer sequel to 2013 film Jolly LLB was completed in just one month.

“I think Jolly (LLB 2) has beaten all my previous wrap up times. It’s fast-paced and magical to work with Subhash Kapoor (director), who is so well planned. Our producers shot in real life situations and places. So there were no sets to wait for or light bills to be afraid of. We shot all the songs back to back. We worked early, late and all hours in between,” says Kumar, who will take up the lead role in the film.

Not just this, actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s too has something similar to say about his next film with actor Kriti Sanon, “We finished the shoot of the film in 60 days. I think this is the first time I have finished my films so fast. We shot in Bareilly and Lucknow and finished everything in the given time.

Director Shlok Sharma, whose next film with actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shweta Tripathi, was shot in 16 days.He says the length of any film’s schedule depends on the story.

“Every logistic aspect of filmmaking depends on the story and the individual filmmaker. Sometimes a time-lapse is required to show a physical transformation in the character and sometimes for two different weather condition. I prefer to keep the shoot as close knit as possible. It keeps the energy of the team alive,” he says.

Trade analyst Atul Mohan feels shooting in a small time gives a lot of financial benefits to the director and producer.

“The actors want things to complete in one go, it maintains their interest in the project. The subjects nowadays have to be very unique and everything should be ready before anybody gets a hint about it. Also, the stakes are so high nowadays that nobody wants to sit on a project with bank interests or loans, which they might have taken,” he says.

Other actors, who wrapped up shooting in record time, include Hrithik Roshan for his film Kaabil, Kangana Ranaut for Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015) and Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor for Ki & Ka (2016).

