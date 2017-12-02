Bollywood wishes Boman Irani on 58th birthday

On his 58th birthday, a string of Bollywood celebrities including, Riteish Deshmukh, Dia Nirza, Farah Khan wished the “amazing” and “incredible actor” Boman Irani a year full of love and happiness. The actor faced the camera for the first time at the age of 42.

Irani began his acting career in theatre and moved to films in 2000. He gained attention for his role in the 2003 comedy Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. and later appeared in Lage Raho Munna Bhai for which he received several IIFA award nominations.

The 3 Idiots star has confessed that he suffered speech problems. He suffered from dyslexia and wasn’t great at academics too.

Here are the celebrities tweeted:

Film director Farah Khan wished her friend, writing, “Happy birthday @bomanirani there r so many things i lov about u!! Ur mind, ur heart, ur spirit, ur intellect, ur kindness.. no i will not mention body”

Actor Jackky Bhagnani, who worked with Irani in Youngistaan, also took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Happy birthday to an amazing person and an incredible actor @bomanirani sir. I wish you have a great year ahead”

Farhan Akhtar, who also worked the Happy New Year star in Don 2, wrote, “Happy birthday @bomanirani .. this year we should finally take the step .. and meet! Love you.

Dia Mirza wrote, “Miss being with you! Cant remember the last time we weren’t together on your birthday. Wish you every happiness always Pops. You are the best @bomanirani”

The actor has worked in films like 3 Idiots, Main Hoon Na, Veer-Zaara, Lakshya among others.