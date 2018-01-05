Bollywood wishes Deepika Padukone on her 32nd birthday. Here’s what everyone said

Deepika Padukone turned 32 on Friday and received birthday greetings from popular celebrities like Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Shreya Ghoshal.

The stars wished her “love” and “happiness” in life.

Deepika, daughter of former badminton player Prakash Padukone, became an overnight star with her Bollywood debut film Om Shanti Om in 2007. She has also appeared in films like Love Aaj Kal, Housefull, Cocktail, Race 2, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Piku.

She made her Hollywood debut with xXx: Return of Xander Cage in 2017. She has gone through a lot of trouble regarding the release of her controversial film Padmavati, which is yet to hit screens.

Here’s how Bollywood stars wished Deepika on her birthday:

Anupam Kher: Happy birthday dear Deepika Padukone. Love, peace and happiness always.

Boman Irani: Wishing you a very happy birthday, my darling Deepika Padukone. May you be blessed with lots of love and happiness. Keep inspiring us always.

Shreya Ghoshal: Wishing the supremely talented and beautiful Deepika Padukone a very happy birthday!

Rahul Dholakia: Happy birthday to one of our best - Deepika Padukone. Wish you don’t have to deal with political (like you had to deal with in ‘Padmavati’) and can concentrate on perfecting your art! Good luck! Love and wishes.

Richa Chadha: Deepika Padukone happy birthday. Brave the storms, stay strong, stay sweet.

Shoojit Sircar: Happy birthday Deepika Padukone.

Sonali Kulkarni: Happy birthday to the most graceful vivacious and from the heart person. Wishing you a grand year ahead dear Deepika Padukone. May your talent, hardwork and beauty make you stand strong in life.

Diana Penty: Sending virtual hugs your way Deepika Padukone! Have a very happy birthday! Lots of love.

Armaan Malik: Happy birthday Deepika Padukone. You are the epitome of beauty and I’m sure you’re an even more beautiful person at heart. Hope I get to meet you in 2018.

Neil Nitin Mukesh: Deepika Padukone happy birthday. God bless you with all the happiness always. Loads of love and blessings.

Follow @htshowbiz for more