Boman Irani on his role in Parmanu: It’s pretty tricky, but I explored my character on an emotional level

Actor Boman Irani found his role in the upcoming film, Parmanu, “tricky”. The film, which also stars John Abraham and Diana Penty, is based on the nuclear bomb test explosions conducted by India at Pokhran in 1998. Without revealing much about his character in the film, Boman says, “ Parmanu was slightly staggered in terms of its shooting. It’s a pretty tricky role that I did. I mean passing commands over the phone, expressing those emotions was a bit tough.”

The 57-year-old explains his character could have been “boring” but he found a way to get around that. “It’s one of those characters who doesn’t let his emotions get the better of him. His character is that mover and shaker types, so it could have been boring as well. But then, I tried to explore him on an emotional level, and his relationship with the other characters. I figured out the human side of him, and that’s what I played,” he says.

The actor doesn’t shirk away from doing extensive research for a role, if required, and believes that getting the “look” of the character right is not as important as getting the personality correct. “Look at Ben Kingsley who played the role of Gandhi ( in Gandhi, 1982). It wasn’t his look that convinced everyone that he was playing Gandhi in the film. It was the way he got under his skin, understood the way he spoke, and his personality. That’s what made him believable. That’s what matters,” he says.

“ I don’t shy away from doing the reading and research part for the role. It’s very important to do, to understand the psyche of the character you are going to play. Getting the physical aspect of the character is not always that important,” says Boman.

