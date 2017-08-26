Box office day 1: Despite average start, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz can register profit

There are two types of films made in Bollywood these days. High-budget films like Raees, Tubelight and Jagga Jasoos and low-budget movies like Hindi Medium and Toilet Ek Prem Katha.

Even after casting Irrfan Khan in Hindi Medium and Akshay Kumar in Toilet Ek Prem Katha, the two movies were made at a budget of Rs 2 crore and Rs 24 crore respectively. This helped these moves to earn sizeable profits.

While Hindi Medium registered Rs 70 crore India business, Toilet Ek Prem Katha raked in more than Rs 120 crore.

It seems Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s latest film Babumoshai Bandookbaaz could be the next film to make profits by keeping its budget low. The production cost of the movies is just Rs 5 crore as tweeted by Siddiqui.

Ppl r talking abt d budget of #BabumoshaiBandookbaaz, yes it's a 5Cr film including P&A bt fr me it's an art of cinema regardless of budget. — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) August 25, 2017

Now, trade ananlyst Taran Adarsh has tweeted about the film’s opening day numbers. He says it has already collected Rs 2.05 crore, which is a really good return on its relatively small budget.

A Gentleman, the other big film that released this week, seems to be in trouble as it has grossed just Rs 4.04 core on the first day.

Bareilly Ki Barfi is still going strong at the box office. It has garnered more than Rs 20 crore so far, and can turn out to be a profitable venture at the end of its box office run.

Whatever be the final tally of these films, one thing is certain that the release of more than five major films has affected the individual business. Films like Qaidi Band, The Hitman’s Bodygurad, Sniff and Vivegam also released this week.