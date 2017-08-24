Can Pradeep Sarkar bring Ajay Devgn and Kajol back together in a film?

Ajay Devgn and Kajol form a formidable pair on and off screen, but it’s been a while since they were seen together in a film. Animation film Toonpur Ka Super Hero was their last project together, way back in 2010. Now, there are chances that they may come together in a film helmed by Parineeta director Pradeep Sarkar.

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Sarkar has been trying to revive a script that was earlier supposed to be directed by Raj Sarthi. If this happens then it will be a big news for their fans who have been waiting for such a film since U, Me Aur Hum in 2008.

After a hiatus, Kajol is again trying to get busy with films. She was recently seen with Dhanush in VIP 2 that was released as VIP 2: Lalkar in Hindi. She played an over-ambitious corporate head in the film.

On the other hand, Ajay Devgn is promoting his multi-starrer Baadshaho that’s scheduled to hit the screens on September 1, 2017. Baadshaho is directed by Milan Luthria and also has Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D’Cruz and Vidyut Jammwal in important roles.

Devgn is likely to start work on Sarkar’s film right after Baadshaho.