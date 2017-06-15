 Can’t wait to work with Prabhudheva: Sooraj Pancholi | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Can’t wait to work with Prabhudheva: Sooraj Pancholi

Sooraj, who is the son of actor Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, made his Bollywood debut in 2015 film Hero along with Athiya Shetty.

bollywood Updated: Jun 15, 2017 12:30 IST
Sooraj Pancholi
Sooraj Pancholi’s next is likely to be a dance based film.

Sooraj Pancholi, who will be seen collaborating with choreographer and director Prabhudheva, says that he can’t wait to work with him. Sooraj on Thursday took to Twitter, where he shared a photograph with Prabhudheva and producer Bhushan Kumar.

The film is reported to be a comedy and will be produced by T-Series. Sooraj, who is the son of actor Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, made his Bollywood debut in 2015 film Hero along with Athiya Shetty.

Hero, which was directed by Nikhil Advani, is a remake of veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai’s directed 1983 film of the same name, which starred Jackie Shroff.

