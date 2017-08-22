Carbon short film: Watch Jackky Bhagnani, Nawazuddin Siddiqui in this thriller

The much awaited short film, Carbon, was finally released late Monday. Starring Jackky Bhagnani and Prachi Desai in lead roles, the short film is directed by Maitreyi Bajpai and Ramiz Ilham Khan. The film has Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a small role. Set in 2067, the 25-minute film takes on the prevailing environmental issues and analyses the impact of high levels of pollution.

Showcasing scarcity of oxygen and water and its adverse effects on the environment and the forthcoming generations, this futuristic film portrays a scenario where there will be a dearth of oxygen and only carbon will prevail. Giving an insight into the war-like situation that can occur, Carbon talks about oxygen as a product in 50 years, giving rise to unrest and violence among human beings for survival and oxygen.

Set in this dystopian world, the film has Random (Jackky), a desperate man with an artificial heart, undertaking an illegal oxygen deal, that goes wrong. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is seen in a small role that leaves no impact. Yashpal Sharma is his usual self playing an aggressive gangster as the oxygen smuggler while Prachi Desai is a robot, Pari.

The short film plays up the current socio-political equations and sets them in a world almost 50 years from now. The divide between rich and poor, human greed and spiralling environmental crisis are all well-placed in the narrative.

Watch the short film here:

