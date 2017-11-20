Casting director Mukesh Chhabra on star kids: If they have talent, they should get work

With the announcement of Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khattar’s debut in Bollywood, the focus is back on star kids getting easy entry in films. However, casting director Mukesh Chhabra disagrees with this school of thought.

“I don’t agree with the notion that star kids make it big only because of their background. They are so talented and that is why they are coming forward. It doesn’t matter if they are coming from a star family or not. I only believe in talent. I don’t want to comment on something like this but they are talented kids and they should get work,” says Mukesh, who has discovered talents such as Zaira Wasim, Rajkummar Rao and Sushant Singh Rajput.

Talking about what goes into zeroing down on the best artist for any role, Mukesh says, “ With every film there is confusion. For Dangal (2016) we had to test 1400 children, for Kai Po Che (2013) we tested Sushant and Rajkummar. With every film you have to fight, you have to sit and argue with your team because everyone has a different point of view regarding which artist is to be chosen.”

Mukesh recently announced his directorial debut with Sushant Singh Rajput. The film is an adaptation of the book The Fault in Our Stars. While nothing much has been finalised for the film yet, the casting director points out what is required when it comes to finalising the artists.

“ My criteria is only the film and what is the demand. If I have to cast an artist for Kai Po Che, I would meet Gujarati locals, if I have to cast for Gangs of Wasseypur, I would go to Bihar, for Dangal I went to Haryana and Punjab to hunt for local actors. It is very important to understand what the film demands and around what tone they want to create the atmosphere,” says Mukesh, who has also started an initiative to help budding directors get an opportunity in filmmaking.

