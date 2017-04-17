CBFC CEO on Raveen Tandon’s Maatr: Ban rumours are false. Results out in day or two

Denying the reports of Censor Board Of Film Certification’s (CBFC) ban on Raveena Tandon starrer Maatr, CEO Anurag Shrivastava said that the examination committee is still in process and the result will be conveyed in a day or two.

“The screening of the movie Maatr for CBFC was done on Saturday evening and at the moment there is no screening of Maatr again. Ban on the movie is false, as the examination committee is still in process and the result will be conveyed in a day or two,” he said.

Reports were doing the rounds on Sunday that Maatr has been banned by the CBFC and the reason behind this alleged ban was the film’s violent rape scenes.

Ashtar Sayed directed Maatr is an upcoming Indian revenge thriller, written by Michael Pellico and slated to release it on April 21, 2017.

