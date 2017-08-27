Celina Jaitly enjoys rejuvenating babymoon in Austria. See pics

Bollywood actor Celina Jaitly, who is again expecting twins with husband Peter Haag, is enjoying her babymoon in Austria.

She has claimed spending time in Austria takes her back to her “happy childhood” days spent in Kumaon region of Uttarakhand.

Celina, who already has two children with hotelier Haag, took to Twitter to express herself, and post a photograph of herself from the vacation. In a lengthy post, the No Entry actress wrote: “I’m a person of the mountains and the open paddocks and the big empty sky, that’s me. Every time I go back home to Austria I feel enriched and rejuvenated, it reminds me of my very happy childhood growing up in the equally gorgeous Kumaon hills of India. Thank you Peter Haag for this babymoon. As you can all see the baby bump is loving its Austrian roots.”

“#Husband @haag.peter whisked me off to our summer estate in the #Austrian #Alps for a short #babymoon before we enter the final stages of pregnancy.. standing infront of my favourite wild berry bush wall which we had planted when @winstonjhaag & @viraajjhaag were born. Next stop #London feeling sad to leave #Austria ... #myworld #celina #celinajaitly #celinajaitley #celinasworld #bollywood #Babybump #babymoon #twinstagram #twinpregnancy #alps #summerestate #summer #myworld #instagood #instafamily #instastory #alpinebabes @zaraindiaofficial @zara #zaraknit #zaraknitwear,” she wrote in another post.

Celina got married to Haag in 2011 at a 1,000-year-old monastery in Austria.

Checkout some more recent posts from the actor:

