Celina Jaitly enjoys rejuvenating babymoon in Austria. See pics
Sharing pictures from the picturesque vacation in Austria, Celina Jaitly claimed the “baby bump is loving its Austrian roots’. Celina married Peter Haag at a 1,000-year-old monastery in the country.bollywood Updated: Aug 27, 2017 12:40 IST
Bollywood actor Celina Jaitly, who is again expecting twins with husband Peter Haag, is enjoying her babymoon in Austria.
She has claimed spending time in Austria takes her back to her “happy childhood” days spent in Kumaon region of Uttarakhand.
Celina, who already has two children with hotelier Haag, took to Twitter to express herself, and post a photograph of herself from the vacation. In a lengthy post, the No Entry actress wrote: “I’m a person of the mountains and the open paddocks and the big empty sky, that’s me. Every time I go back home to Austria I feel enriched and rejuvenated, it reminds me of my very happy childhood growing up in the equally gorgeous Kumaon hills of India. Thank you Peter Haag for this babymoon. As you can all see the baby bump is loving its Austrian roots.”
"I’m a person of the mountains and the open paddocks and the big empty sky, that’s me !" .. every time I go back home to #Austria I feel enriched and rejuvenated, it reminds me of my very happy childhood growing up in the equally gorgeous #kumaon #Hills of #India .. thank you @haag.peter for this #babymoon .. As you can all see the #Babybump is loving its Austrian roots !! #mylife #myworld #Austria #india #austrianalps #instagood #nature #mountains #bollywood #twinstagram #instagood #celina #celinajaitly #celinajaitley #babymoon #bump #ilovenature #onewithnature #onewithself #havingthetimeofmylife #havingtwins #pregger #pregnancy #preggerlife #pregnancystyle #twinpregnancy #celinasworld
“#Husband @haag.peter whisked me off to our summer estate in the #Austrian #Alps for a short #babymoon before we enter the final stages of pregnancy.. standing infront of my favourite wild berry bush wall which we had planted when @winstonjhaag & @viraajjhaag were born. Next stop #London feeling sad to leave #Austria ... #myworld #celina #celinajaitly #celinajaitley #celinasworld #bollywood #Babybump #babymoon #twinstagram #twinpregnancy #alps #summerestate #summer #myworld #instagood #instafamily #instastory #alpinebabes @zaraindiaofficial @zara #zaraknit #zaraknitwear,” she wrote in another post.
#Husband @haag.peter whisked me off to our summer estate in the #Austrian #Alps for a short #babymoon before we enter the final stages of pregnancy.. standing infront of my favourite wild berry bush wall which we had planted when @winstonjhaag & @viraajjhaag were born. Next stop #London feeling sad to leave #Austria ... #myworld #celina #celinajaitly #celinajaitley #celinasworld #bollywood #Babybump #babymoon #twinstagram #twinpregnancy #alps #summerestate #summer #myworld #instagood #instafamily #instastory #alpinebabes @zaraindiaofficial @zara #zaraknit #zaraknitwear
Celina got married to Haag in 2011 at a 1,000-year-old monastery in Austria.
Checkout some more recent posts from the actor:
Light dances it's dance of millions of years upon life ... couldn't help capturing the stripes that the sun casted through the blinds ... it was a special ambience at workout today ! #celina #celinajaitly #celinajaitley #bollywood #twinstagram #pregger #pregnancy #preggerlife #pregnancyworkout #mylife #myworld #celinasworld
One green smoothie with every possible veggie for me ....and the #bump will have one strawberry, one chocolate, one pistachio one banana and 3 scoops of chocolate icecream please ... 😋😋. #lol #pregnantlife #bollywood #thankful #myworld #celina #celinajaitley #celinajaitly #celinasworld #pregger #pregnancy #pregnantlife #nomakeup #pregnantlife
Follow @htshowbiz for more