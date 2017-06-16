Censor Board Chief Pahlaj Nihalani: I will resign if charges of favouritism are proved

Pahlaj Nihalani has threatened to resign from the chairmanship of the Censor Board Of Film Certification(CBFC), if charges of favouritism are proven against his board members. There is a growing clamour of voices alleging that “big” (read influential) filmmakers are given preferential treatment by the CBFC.

Lashing out at the allegation, Nihalani says, “Let anyone prove that I have favoured any filmmaker and I will resign immediately. This charge of corrupt practises is being levelled a little too late against the CBFC when it is absolutely corruption-free. We do not break the queue for anyone . These charges of favouritism are levelled by filmmakers of small budgeted films, who do not have the resources to market their film.So they use the CBFC’s name.”

In a major lid-blowing exercise, Pahlaj Nihalani has revealed that there is often pressure from the Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry to clear films produced by big names.

“We are asked to look specially into some films because some big-name producers bypass us, and ask the I&B ministry directly for censor clearance. This undermines our power and makes us look silly and ineffectual in the film industry. But we’re dealing with multiple levels of problems and still clearing 80-100 films, ads, trailers and teasers every day. No one can claim that we have delayed certification. If anyone claims that, he is lying for his own reasons,” adds Nihalani.

Follow @htshowbiz for more