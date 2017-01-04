Censor Board orders four cuts for Aditya, Shraddha’s Ok Jaanu

Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer Ok Jaanu has been given the green signal by the Central Board of Film Certification. According to media reports, OK Jaanu has been awarded the U/A certificate.

A DNA report claimed Wednesday that the Censor Board made four verbal cuts. “Only four verbal cuts were ordered. And these were minor alterations in the dialogue. Surprisingly, the censor board had no objection to the theme of live-in relationship,” the report quoted a source as saying.

Talking about the approval of a film with live-in as a main theme, CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani told DNA, “The times are changing. At one time couples couldn’t even meet before marriage. Now, they get a chance to spend time with one another to know whether they are compatible or not. That’s a social reality. We must recognise and respect the changes in social mores.”

Directed by Shaad Ali, Ok Jaanu features Shraddha and Aditya in lead roles. The movie has been co-produced by filmmakers Karan Johar and Mani Ratnam. Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan has a guest appearance in the film.

OK Jaanu has been slated for a worldwide release on January 13, 2017.

Hindustan Times could not independently verify the report.

