Chainsmokers’ India tour: Ranveer Singh to be part of a chat session with them?

Music lovers are looking forward to the upcoming concert of The Chainsmokers, an American DJ/production duo consisting of Andrew Taggart and Alex Pal, in Mumbai and Delhi on September 7 and 8 respectively. And to ensure that the event is high on fun, glamour and energy, the organisers, Road To Ultra, have approached Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh to be a part of a candid session with the Grammy award-winning duo.

“The discussion [between the organisers and Ranveer] has been underway for almost three months now. The Chainsmokers are also keen to explore India. There isn’t a better choice than youth icon Ranveer, who seems to be a perfect fit for this activity,” said a source close to the organisers.

Back in the USA just in time for our favorite holiday! Have fun and safe 4th y'all 🇺🇸 @danilolewis A post shared by The Chainsmokers (@thechainsmokers) on Jul 4, 2017 at 6:06pm PDT

However, though keen, it seems that Ranveer might not be able to make it to the concert, given his prior commitments. His official spokesperson said, “The organisers had approached Ranveer, but he is busy shooting. So, he couldn’t accommodate [the show].”

The idea was to organise a chat session between Chainsmokers and Ranveer on the drive at the Buddh International Circuit, Greater Noida, much like the Coffee Run session that happened between Deadmau5, Canadian record producer, and Bollywood singer Daler Mehndi in 2014.

Meanwhile, ace fashion designer Neeta Lulla will be creating two traditional Indian outfits for Andrew and Alex. According to sources, the DJ duo is quite fashion conscious and they are in love with traditional Indian prints and motifs. Keeping this in mind, Neeta is working on two outfits that fuse traditional prints and modern cuts.

“The designs are fresh and modern, but it also has an Indian touch with earthy and tribal Warli art. The holographic background gives a psychedelic vibe that resonates with dance and music. A lot of electro pop colours have been used, since The Chainsmokers are performers and colours always help to stand out,” Neeta was quoted as saying.

