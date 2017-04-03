Chandan Roy Sanyal is glad that his film Prague is finally getting its due

Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal has played the lead role only in one film —Prague (2013), which he calls one of the best films of his career. Unfortunately, the film didn’t do well at the box office when it was initially released, but Roy is happy that it’s finally gaining momentum, thanks to the online mediums.

“Prague is one of those films that is really close to my heart. But not many people got to watch it, as it didn’t get to release at many theatres. I invested so much energy, experience and time in that movie, but at the end, I got nothing,” he sighs.

However, things got better for Roy and the film is slowly getting its due, as it’s available for viewing on online platforms. “I can see that more and more people are now getting to watch the film. Many have appreciated my performance. In fact, those who have liked the film, are also recommending it. So this word of mouth promotion is really helpful. The film, I feel is gaining momentum with time. I was recently shooting in Delhi for a commercial, and a guy came up to me and said that he watched the film (on YouTube) and completely enjoyed it,” adds Roy, who is known for his films such as Kaminey (2009) and F.A.L.T.U (2011).

Meanwhile, the actor who has done Bengali films such as Mahanagar@Kolkata, Aparajita Tumi, and Ganesh Talkies, is awaiting the release of Tope (The Bait), directed by the National Award winning filmmaker, Buddhadev Dasgupta. The film is currently travelling to festivals. “There’s so much happening in the Bengali film industry right now. I am looking forward to good offers. Talks are on but nothing as of now has been finalised,” adds Roy.

