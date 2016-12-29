Check out a dapper, clean-shaven Shah Rukh Khan on magazine cover

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be seen on the cover of Femina magazine’s New Year issue.

Looking handsome in a crisp white shirt and black trousers, the actor also sports a clean-shaven look after a long time.

.@iamsrk has us swooning so hard rn! Check out #KingKhan as he graces the cover of our New Year issue. pic.twitter.com/jtfbeT6sfW — Femina (@FeminaIndia) December 29, 2016

The official Twitter account of Femina India recently shared the picture and wrote, “@iamsrk has us swooning so hard! Check out #KingKhan as he graces the cover of our New Year issue.”

On the professional front, the actor is gearing up for the release of Raees which hits the big screens on January 25, 2017.

