Check out a dapper, clean-shaven Shah Rukh Khan on magazine cover

bollywood Updated: Dec 29, 2016 15:18 IST
ANI
Looking handsome in a crisp white shirt and black trousers, Shah Rukh Khan also sports a clean-shaven look after a long time. (Twitter/Femina)

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be seen on the cover of Femina magazine’s New Year issue.

Looking handsome in a crisp white shirt and black trousers, the actor also sports a clean-shaven look after a long time.

The official Twitter account of Femina India recently shared the picture and wrote, “@iamsrk has us swooning so hard! Check out #KingKhan as he graces the cover of our New Year issue.”

On the professional front, the actor is gearing up for the release of Raees which hits the big screens on January 25, 2017.

