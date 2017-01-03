Check out Richa Chadha in first look from her film with Demi Moore, Love Soniya

The first look of Bollywood actor Richa Chadha’s next film, Love Soniya, is out and the Masaan star looks as stunning as always. Richa will share the screen space with Hollywood star Demi Moore in the film.

Directed by Tabrez Noorani, Love Soniya is an Indo-American project, Richa’s third international project. The movie revolves around the issue of human trafficking across the globe. In the first image from the movie, Richa is seen in an off-shoulder outfit, and seems to be getting ready for a shot.

Shot in Mumbai and Los Angeles, Love Soniya also stars Freida Pinto, Demi Moore, Manoj Bajpai, Anupam Kher, Rajkummar Rao, and Sai Tamhankar.

Read more

“For any actor to be a part of film like Love Sonia is beyond satisfying. This is my third international project and the experience to have worked on this film is really unique and enriching. The cast, crew everyone who I worked with on Love Sonia was an education for me. This film really opened up my perspective on film making as a process and I got an opportunity to work with some of the best names from across the world”, Richa said at the launch of the first look.

Follow @htshowbiz for more