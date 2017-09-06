 Check out Salman Khan’s guns in a sweaty new still from Tiger Zinda Hai | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Check out Salman Khan’s guns in a sweaty new still from Tiger Zinda Hai

A new still of Salman Khan baring his guns on the sets of the upcoming action sequel Tiger Zinda Hai has been shared by the film’s director, Ali Abbas Zafar.

bollywood Updated: Sep 06, 2017 13:16 IST
HT Correspondent
Following the lacklustre box office performance of Salman Khan’s last film Tubelight, all eyes are on how Tiger Zinda Hai will perform when it is released on December 22.
Following the lacklustre box office performance of Salman Khan’s last film Tubelight, all eyes are on how Tiger Zinda Hai will perform when it is released on December 22.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar took to Twitter to share a new still of star Salman Khan from his film, Tiger Zinda Hai. We don’t see Salman’s face in the still, but we do get a load of his guns. “Heat , Guns & blazing Fire, I hope this December is going to be Warm @TigerZindaHai :)” the director, who is reuniting with his Sultan co-star, wrote.

Salman will reprise his role as an Indian special agent who falls in love with an ISI agent (played by Katrina Kaif). The two vanish overnight, leaving the agencies in both the countries scratching their heads.

Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel to the 2012 action-thriller, Ek Tha Tiger, directed by Kabir Khan. While the original director didn’t return for the sequel (he went on to make Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Tubelight with Salman), the film’s leading lady, Katrina Kaif, is back.

In August, Katrina shared pictures from the film’s Morocco sets where the temperatures reached 44 degrees celsius.

Tiger shoot ......... 44 degrees 😎 play time with @biancahartkopf and @zahirabbaskhan

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Zafar had previously shared a picture of Salman glowering in the rear-view mirror of a car a few weeks ago.

Following the lacklustre box office performance of Tubelight, all eyes are on how the film will perform when it is released on December 22.

