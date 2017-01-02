Check out Shah Rukh Khan, Mahira Khan’s intense chemistry on Raees posters

Shah Rukh Khan has the perfect New Year’s gift for his fans. The actor revealed two new posters of his much awaited film Raees on Monday.

One features SRK’s close up avatar where he is dressed in a Pathani suit and is captioned, “O #Zaalima,” while the other poster shows him and actor Mahira Khan touching foreheads.

Tu shama hai toh yaad rakhna... Main bhi hoon parwana... pic.twitter.com/d0Y002yKyT — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 2, 2017

SRK captioned it, “Tu shama hai toh yaad rakhna... Main bhi hoon parwana...”

The trailer and song Laila Main Laila from the film have been a hit among the actor’s fans. These teasers have also been retweeted 2500 time in just three hours.

Raees hits the big screens on January 25.

