 Check out Shah Rukh Khan, Mahira Khan’s intense chemistry on Raees posters | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 02, 2017-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Check out Shah Rukh Khan, Mahira Khan’s intense chemistry on Raees posters

bollywood Updated: Jan 02, 2017 11:25 IST
ANI
ANI
Highlight Story

Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan on the new poster of Raees. (Twitter)

Shah Rukh Khan has the perfect New Year’s gift for his fans. The actor revealed two new posters of his much awaited film Raees on Monday.

One features SRK’s close up avatar where he is dressed in a Pathani suit and is captioned, “O #Zaalima,” while the other poster shows him and actor Mahira Khan touching foreheads.

SRK captioned it, “Tu shama hai toh yaad rakhna... Main bhi hoon parwana...”

The trailer and song Laila Main Laila from the film have been a hit among the actor’s fans. These teasers have also been retweeted 2500 time in just three hours.

Read more

Raees hits the big screens on January 25.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from bollywood

Chevrolet extends offer prices on automobiles for the festive season in India
Chevrolet extends offer prices on automobiles for the festive season in India
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<