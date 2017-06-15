Check out: Upcoming biopics in Bollywood you simply can’t afford to miss

Biopics based on real life stories of eminent personalities seem to be an instant hit with fans and a sure shot hit at the box-office. Last year, Omung Kumar’s Sarbjit, Neeraj Pandey’s M.S. Dhoni-The Untold Story and Nitesh Tiwari’s blockbuster Dangal [which is shattering box-office records in China], were some of the biopics that were received well by the audience and earned critical acclaim too. Needless to say, Bollywood actors and filmmakers are always on the lookout for more such films to prove their mettle.

Here are some of the most anticipated and hyped biopics that fans can look forward to:

Untitled biopic on Sanjay Dutt

Based on actor Sanjay Dutt’s life, the film starring Ranbir Kapoor in the main lead, is already generating a lot of buzz. After leaked pictures of Ranbir, bearing uncanny resemblance to Sanjay surfaced online, fans have been going crazy waiting to watch the film. Ranbir is reportedly going all out with this one, putting on weight and even copying the famous walk of Sanjay to get into the skin of the character. The film will release in March 2018.

The Accidental Prime Minister

To reinvent yourself as an actor is to challenge yourself. Looking forward to portraying #DrManmohanSingh in #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister.:) pic.twitter.com/PsVdkpjZWY — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) June 7, 2017

Veteran actor Anupam Kher is set to play the role of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the film, slated to release next year. The first look of the film was released on Twitter on June 7, 2017, by the actor himself, and undoubtedly, he completely looks the part. Based on Sanjaya Baru’s book by the same name, the film’s screenplay is written by National Award-winning filmmaker Hansal Mehta.

Haseena Parkar

Younger & older.Thank you @ApoorvaLakhia for giving me the opportunity to play this character & for holding my hand through out. #HASEENA pic.twitter.com/uKu6tEbcAX — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) April 24, 2017

Actor Shraddha Kapoor’s transformation into a 45-year-old woman, reprising the role of Haseena Parkar, sister of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, has taken everyone by surprise. For the film based on Haseena’s life, Shraddha will, for the first time, share screen space with her real life brother Siddhanth Kapoor, who is portraying Dawood’s role. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film will release on August 18, 2017.

Manikarnika

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s ambitious project Manikarnika will see her bringing Jhansi Rani Laxmibai, one of the leaders of the first Indian war of Independence in 1857, alive on the celluloid. The story has been written by K.V. Vijayendra Prasad, who was also the writer of blockbuster films like Baahubali and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The makers are aiming for a 2018 release.

Mogul

Based on the life of T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar, who changed the face of Indian music industry beginning in 1980s, this film will see khiladi Akshay Kumar playing the lead role. It will trace Gulshan’s rags-to-riches story till the time he was shot dead outside a temple in Mumbai in 1997. It will be directed by Jolly LLB 2 director Subhash Kapoor and release in 2018.

Daddy

Actor Arjun Rampal will be playing the role of gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli in this crime drama. The trailer was released on June 13, 2017 and Arjun is getting a lot of appreciation for his transformation. Directed by Ashim Ahluwalia, the film will release on July 21, 2017.

Saina

Can't wait to see you playing BADMINTON 🏸 😊👍@ShraddhaKapoor https://t.co/oCaBYbaG3K — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) June 7, 2017

Directed by Amol Gupte, this film will see actor Shradhha Kapoor step into the shoes of Padma Bhushan awardee badminton player Saina Nehwal, who won a bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics. Slated for a 2018 release, Shradhha has said that it is going to be her “most difficult film” till date.

Jhalki

Actor Boman Irani will play the role of Kailash Satyarthi in this film, who was awarded the Nobel peace prize in 2014 and has acted to protect the rights of more than 83,000 children from 144 countries. The film is about a little girl looking for her brother who goes missing, while working as a child labourer. The film will be directed by filmamker Brahmanand S Siingh.’

Aamir Khan as astronaut Rakesh Sharma

Perfectionist Aamir Khan will play the role of Indian astronaut Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian to travel to space. Fatima Sana Shaikh, who played the role of his daughter in Dangal (2016), has been reported to be selected for playing the role of his wife in the film. Jointly produced by Aamir, Sidhharth Roy Kapur and Ronnie Screwvala, the film’s title is yet to be finalised, with various media reports saying that it will either be titled Saare Jahaan Se Achha or Salute.

Hrithik Roshan as Anand Kumar

This untitled film stars actor Hrithik Roshan as mathematician Anand Kumar, the founder of the initiative Super 30, who selects 30 talented candidates each year from economically backward sections of society and trains them for the IIT-JEE entrance exam. The film is yet to go on floors.

Biopic on PV Sindhu

Actor Sonu Sood is working on his next production, which is based on the life of badminton ace PV Sindhu. The actor turned producer, who last produced Tutak Tutak Tutiya, has expressed a keen desire to cast actor Deepika Padukone, daughter of famous former badminton player Prakash Padukone, in the lead role. Sindhu became the first Indian woman to win an Olympic silver medal in 2016. “I would love to see Deepika playing the character of Sindhu in my film. She is a fine actress. We are still in scripting stage. If the part is offered to her and she likes the script and director and has the time for it, she will surely give her nod”, he was quoted as saying.