Chef song Shugal Laga Le: This Saif Ali Khan number is good enough to eat. Watch video

The makers of Saif Ali Khan’s upcoming film, Chef, have released the first song and it is an all out fun ride. Titled Shugal Laga Le, the song is composed and sung by Raghu Dixit. Ankur Tewari has penned the song.

It starts with the dialogue that says the love of life is lost while nurturing love for work and then moves on to Saif and his team taking a road trip as they try out various cuisines of our country and the song plays in the background.

Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, Chef is based upon the 2014 Hollywood hit by the same name, which was directed by Jon Favreau. Apart from Saif, Chef also stars Svar Kamble, Padmapriya and Chandan Roy Sanyal.

The film is a unique tale of a journey that Roshan Kalra (played by Saif Ali Khan) undertakes to find out his true priorities and source of happiness. It’s a story of food and love and family and togetherness as well as how a father rediscovers the bond with his son.

