Chef trailer: Saif Ali Khan plays an adorable father in this remake of Jon Favreau’s film

Hours after teasing fans with the first poster of the film, the makers of Saif Ali Khan-starrer Chef have released the first trailer.

The video offers nothing new if you have seen Jon Favreau’s 2014 film, Chef. Here’s a top-notch chef (Saif) who has sacrificed his family time for career and realises it quite soon. He gives up his ambitious dreams to work on his own food truck so he can spend time with his son and family.

However, it is the actors’ presence that charges up the three minute long trailer. Chandan Roy Sanyal, who plays Saif’s friend, is a charming addition while child actor Svar Kamble plays a laid-back millennial. Southern actor Padmapriya essays the role of Saif’s love interest in the movie.

Saif on the sets of Chef.

Asked about spending time with his son, Taimur, Saif said at the trailer launch in Mumbai, “When I am working, I would like to do a 7-7 shift so I can see my kid in the mornings and evenings. We (Saif and Kareena) balance the work and are lucky that we have some help at home.”

Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, Chef is produced by T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment.

Watch the trailer here:

The original American comedy drama, that released in 2014, was written, produced and directed by Jon Favreau. The film revolves around the life of a professional chef, who quits his job at a popular Los Angeles restaurant, to launch a food truck with his friend and son.

Follow @htshowbiz for more