Chitrangada Singh turns the tribal queen and we can’t look away. See pics

Chitrangada Singh has been away from films for a while now and we sure are missing her. On Friday, as she walked the ramp for designer Neha Agarwal at Lakme Fashion Week, it was again clear that she was very much the queen. Taking to Twitter, she shared, “When the tribal queen is in bed ready to .. n oh didn’t get you right MUH by @Meghna_butani .”

Earlier, Chitrangada created a stir when she walked out of Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer “Babumoshai Bandookbaaz” but the actress has now put it all behind her.

“I wish them all the best. Whatever issues we had, I had with Kushan (Nandy) and it should be between us. I don’t think we should be talking about them,” Chitrangada told IANS at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017.

Chitrangda walked out of the film citing discomfort shooting intimate scenes with co-star Nawazuddin but Nandy said the bone of contention was with regard to the script. Model-turned-actress Bidita Bag later replaced her in the film.

On why we have not seen her in films for a while now, she says, “I think the story needs to be good and the character has to be right. Sometimes I am offered lots of stuff which is women empowerment things but just illogical. The idea behind strong characters is not about being a superwoman, it’s still about being rebellious in a lot of ways. I like these parts which are grey, right and wrong. It’s not intentional, not being conventional. You see films like ‘Simran’, its superb...”

So is she going to do films that depict women as sufferers and then finishing as winners? She told IANS, “Absolutely, why not. Films are reflections of what’s happening in the society, right?. You make films about them. I would love to be part of that if the character is written well. There is no such thing that I don’t want to do.”