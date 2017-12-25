Christmas with the Kapoors: See pics of Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma, Ranbir

The Kapoor family celebrated their annual Christmas get-together on Monday, and pictures from the lunch were shared online by members of Bollywood’s first family. Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared pictures of her kids, her parents, sister Kareena Kapoor and Kareena’s son, Taimur Ali Khan.

In one picture, three generations of Kapoors posed together - Randhir and his wife Babita, Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan, their son Taimur and Karisma’s two kids, Samaira and Kiaan. She captioned the picture, “#christmaslunch #family.”

Karisma similarly provided social media updates from Taimur’s recent first birthday party, held at Pataudi Palace. The family had decided to hold its get-together after the death of Shashi Kapoor on December 4 as they believe the show must go on.

There were also pictures of Rishi Kapoor and his wife Neetu arriving for the bash, bearing huge gifts.

On Sunday, many Bollywood celebs such as Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Farhan Akhtar, Malaika Arora Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Katrina Kaif and Neha Dhupia attended director Karan Johar’s Christmas bash.

See pictures and videos from the Kapoor party here:

Rishi Kapoor with wife Neetu and son Ranbir Kapoor also attended the do.

